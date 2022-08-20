7 hours ago

Music executive Nana Asiamah has addressed the mystery surrounding his alleged association with the death of his colleague Fennec Okyere. He also explained why he verbally attacked the police for supposedly establishing hearsay as a fact.

Bullgod revealed on Andy Dosty’s show that he never threatened to kill the late Fennec Okyere.

“There’s a perception out there that I threatened Fennec. I did not. There’s no record anywhere. Nothing! The only argument I had with Fennec was public on the radio. And I never used those words.

“So if the police come out to say that and they had said that and it’s on record that they said that, what do you expect me to do? Praise the police? No, I won’t. I will give it to them the way they deserve.”

He continued by saying that the above is the reason for saying that his 9-month-old baby was more intelligent than the police. Bullgod disclosed that he has developed a new relationship with law enforcement.

“Let me clear this. There was a statement I made. Now, I’m very very cool, and it’s not like before I wasn’t cool. I’m still cool with the police. I just came from the IGP’s office. I have respect for every policeman, especially the ones on the street. They do the dirty work.”

“I read from cells my own story how I killed Fennec. Yeah, it’s funny. I was reading it. Upon all the hard work that I have done in this country, I had never made the front page until they said I killed someone,” Bullgod bemoaned.