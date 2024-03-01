4 hours ago

Efia Odo has detailed how her life completely changed following her recent breakup with her partner.

Speaking on the GH Queens show, the Ghanaian socialite said the heartbreak she suffered not only made her realize her self-worth but also caused her to encounter God.

Giving a vivid narration of what she went through, Efia Odo recounted how she flew back to her family in the United States to nurse her heartbreak ‘wounds’ for six months.

She said the period was characterized by constant brooding and weeping.

“I left Ghana and went to America for six months because of that heartbreak. I cried every day. I was crying and playing Gyakie’s songs. My pillow was full of tears. The breakup made me realize that you can’t love people more than you love yourself. This man made me learn self-worth and self-value. People see it when you don’t value yourself. You know the popular saying that when girls go through heartbreak, they find God? It happened to me, I found God,” she said.

Efia Odo, however, conveyed that her last episode of tears occurred in August of that year.

“One day, I woke up and told myself that I am that b*tch. Why should I love a man way more than I love myself? I cried my last cry in August and found my strength. I told myself I wouldn’t allow this to happen to me again," she recalled.

The actress-turned-influencer emphasized that in the future, her choice of dating will be solely based on financial considerations rather than romantic feelings.

“Going forward, the men should take note, it will be all about money,” she stressed.

Efia Odo opened up on ‘secret love affair’ with Kwesi Arthur

Earlier, in a new season of the popular reality TV series, GH Queens, Efia Odo admitted to being in an amorous relationship with rapper Kwesi Arthur.

She said their three-year relationship ended when he suddenly switched up on her.

“You guys didn’t know that I was in a secret relationship with Kwesi Arthur from December 2018 to December 2021. Now we don’t talk anymore, at all. He switched up fast and I kept asking myself who he is because I don’t know who he is anymore. Somebody you wake up to every day out of nowhere just switches up,” she told her friends.

Efia Odo said she has since been celibate as part of her healing process.

“From that moment that he and I broke up, I decided to be celibate. Not because of anything but because I just wanted to get Efia Odo back. But now praise the lord, I am very good,” she stated.

It is unclear if Efia Odo has dated again after her breakup with Kwesi Arthur.