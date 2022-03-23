2 hours ago

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter Joyce Blessing has reiterated that she does not accept defeat despite all the challenges she has been through for the past years.

Speaking in an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3 New Day, the singer revealed she has the strength of her mental fortitude. Despite all the challenges she has experienced, including feuds in her marriage, she held the bull by its horn.

She added that she has several mentees who look up to her and that, giving up on life was never an option.

“As an artist, you face hardships. I don’t accept defeat. There are a lot of people looking up to me. The name that keeps me going is the Unbreakable, and it has ushered blessings into my life,” she said.

The gospel artiste had marital hiccups after rumours of infidelity from both sides became a public circus. Answering if she has a friend she could confide in, Joyce stated, “My family members are my best friends. They are those that won’t publicize my issues when things happen in my life. They will keep mute about it.”

“For some people, after forgiving them when they wrong you, you should stay away and love them from afar,” she added.

The ‘Unbreakable’ singer will be organizing a concert dubbed The Unbreakable Experience: Life after the Storm on May, 8 this year at the Victory Bible Church in Kwabenya.

Speaking about the concert, she said: “I’ve been through a lot for the past two to three years. And it has been an enlightening experience. I need people who are ready to worship with me that night. God has indeed been good to me. I don’t have anything to say to God than to thank him."

Joyce added that gospel artists like Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther, Kobby Mantey and others will grace the concert with impactful performances.

Joyce Blessing is also promoting her latest titled, Trending, released to hammer on how vital Jesus Christ is in every aspect of our lives.