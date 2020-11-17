3 hours ago

Ghana coach C.K Akonnor says he does not care about South Africa's double triumph over the group's whipping boys Sao Tome and Principe.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa recorded a two nil win over Sao Tome on Friday and then on Monday handed a 4-2 defeat to same opponents at their own backyard meaning they are now equal on points with group leaders Ghana despite playing a game more.

Speaking ahead of the Sudan game, the Ghana coach says he is unperturbed by the results of South Africa and is only thinking about Ghana's game against Sudan.

"I am thinking about the team itself, whether South Africa won or not.

For us it’s important that we continue with what we have done in the past and that means we have to play well and win and win convincingly."

"It will be difficult tomorrow. Its not going to be easy, of course they gave us some problems and that is my main concern.

Its about that, we need to work without the ball and once we do that, we will be good. And I think Wakaso is there to give us that balance," he added.