2 hours ago

Black Stars striker Abdul Majeed Waris says he would have no qualms with anyone If he never gets a future Black Stars call up.

The Strasbourg Fc striker has not bee called up to the Black Stars squad since missing out under controversial circumstances in the run up to the 2019 Afcon tournament in Egypt.

Since then C.K Akunnor has taken over as the new Black Stars coach and in his first call up there was no place for Abdul Majeed Waris.

But the player who says he has not missed playing for the Black Stars is still not perturbed If he is never given a chance to represent the nation as he claims he has achieved something better for himself playing in Europe.

“I can see that we have new people on board [in management] and I see that there are a lot of changes happening,” Waris told Adom TV. I just hope that those changes will have a lot of positive impact in the team and in the nation as well.

“I remember the first time I played [for the Black Stars] before World Cup 2014 we played a match in Kumasi and you could see the way the people were happy. You can see there is love for football in Ghanaians.

“I don’t care if they don’t call me back [to Black Stars] because I have achieved something good for myself personally in Europe but I think we just have to all help to bring back that love to the people and support the team so that we can achieve something as a nation,” the former FC Nanates striker added.