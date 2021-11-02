3 hours ago

Rapper and CEO of MadTime Entertainment, Kwaw Kese has revealed that he’s not having multiple partners because his wife is enough for him.

He stated that having a side chic is problematic as nothing good comes out of it. In an interview on Cape Coast Kastle FM, the Ghanaian rapper said being with one woman is ideal and that’s what he practices.

“I don’t have a side girl because I’m not capable of it.” Having a girlfriend isn’t easy since it comes with its own set of problems. Imagine you’re having a fantastic time with your wife when your side woman sends you a message; it’ll ruin everything.

Even one lady is too much for us, and to add another to the mix… As for me, I’m not a fan of having a side girl. He added, “I really enjoy the one I’m having right now.”

Prior to this, the rapper granted a separate interview on Kingdom FM where said Ghana music doesn’t pay and if not for digital monetization of his songs from platforms such as iTunes and YouTube, things would have been difficult for him.