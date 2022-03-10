1 hour ago

Towering Ghana and Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo says that he is not rough or rugged as people think of him but rather tough.

The Ghanaian center back is physically imposing and stands at 6ft but with how built the defender is he is thought of by many as a rough player.

He reveals that he barely goes to the gym and often times focuses on cardiovascular exercise more than any other.

Aidoo is pysically imposing and uses brute force a lot to outfox opponents off the ball and this has been seen by many as ruggedness.

"I think it's a family thing, genetics. My father is like that, my uncles too," he said describing himself to lavozdegalicia.es.

He went on to explain he does not even go to the gym, as he spent more time doing cardiovascular activities.

"Me? Gym? Never (laughs out loud)," he added.\

The Ghanaian center back has been integral from Celta Vigo this season at the back and he has been rewarded by the club with a contract extension until 2026.

He is expected to be named in the Black Stars squad that will face Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup play off on March 25th at the Cape Coast Stadium with the second leg coming off four days later in Abuja.