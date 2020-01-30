2 hours ago

Social Commentator and former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says there is nothing wrong with how the ruling government, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) commissioned 307 ambulances, Tuesday.

The Akufo-Addo administration, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, commissioned and distributed 307 state-of-the-art ambulances under the government's flagship programme, "One Constituency, One Ambulance", to be added to the woefully inadequate fleet that existed and became a source of worry to Ghanaians.

The ambulances, fitted with advanced life support systems, as well as tracking devices, are to be distributed to the 275 constituencies in Ghana under the management of the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

The development, which is expected top spurn some 4,000 new jobs, is the single largest intervention provided by any administration to improve Ghana's pre-hospital emergency services.

Some members of the NDC have spoken out against how the commissioning was done.

Ranking member on Committee on Health in Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has described it as needless.

"The jamboree and funfair was needless and a waste of resources," he said in an interview on Okay FM.

However, Allotey Jacobs believes since it's a promise the ruling govenrment has fulfilled, they have every right to celebrate and 'showcase' their achievement.

"Why blame the government for having a fanfare with the commissioning of the ambulances? It is within their prerogative to do it because we are in an election year and from now to December 7; if you don’t showcase anything you’ve done, then it’s up to you and that’s what they did and I don’t blame them for it. They have done it in such a way that all eyes are on these ambulances," he said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

Source: peacefmonline.com