2 hours ago

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu says that he does not fear to be sacked as coach of the club.

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe laid into the club's head coach saying that he has a problem with the technical direction.

He says that the most of the players in the team are either lazy or aged and that most players in the team are indiscipline.

According to the controversial former GFA boss, he has doubts about the current technical team headed by coach Samuel Boadu as he cannot take them far in Africa.

He added that Hearts of Oak is a big club and must always be in the hands of a big coach like the late Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio.

“I have a problem with Hearts of Oak's technical direction of the club, most of the players appear to be indiscipline in the team and are either aged or lazy," Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe told Accra-based Angel FM.

“I strongly have my doubt that the technical team can do well in Africa. Hearts of Oak is a big club and must always be in the hand of a big coach like Attiquayefio.

"I believe the current technical team can’t carry us far," he added

But Samuel Boadu says that he does not fear to be sacked by Accra Hearts of Oak and that if he is sacked by the club he is ready to go

"I think I am the only coach who doesn't fear to be sacked. If Hearts of Oak sack me today, fair enough. I'm good to go," he concluded”.