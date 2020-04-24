58 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak striker Bernard Arthur has reacted to media reports linking him to loan move to Regional rivals Great Olympics.

The former Liberty Professionals and Azam FC star was reported in some Ghanaian portals, among the list of players offered to Ghanaian top flight clubs on loan by the Phobians as they seek to create space on the roaster for new arrivals.

But reacting to one of those publications shared on Facebook, Arthur fiercely debunked the assertion of him being offered on loan.

"I don't go on loan, I leave", he commented.

Bernard Arthur joined Accra Hearts of Oak after returning to Ghana following a two years stint in Tanzania and Algeria.

He has since struggled to break through the Phobian first team following the departure sacking trainer Kim Grant in December 2019.

Great Olympics, Techiman Eleven Wonders and former club Liberty Professionals have all been linked to Arthur but with his latest comments, it is clear a loan move is out of the window.