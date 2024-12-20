2 hours ago

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has refuted claims indicating that he and renowned actors Agya Koo and Kwaku Manu are at loggerheads.

In an interview on Lawson FM, LilWin noted that he and the two actors are on good terms.

He explained that due to the nature of their work, the only time they meet is during events, and he always exchanges pleasantries with the actors.

"Agya Koo is our father; he is a legend that everyone goes to. Those who talk about us don't really know us. After work, we all go to our respective homes. And you can't just get up to go visit someone at home. We only meet at weddings, funeral events, or programmes that require our presence.

"Anytime I meet Agya, I go and greet him, and he would ask me if I was doing well before I left. I also don't have an issue with Kwaku Manu; what we do is all fun," he said.

LilWin also indicated that he doesn't give room for people around him to cause confusion between himself and his colleagues.

"I am someone who doesn't give room for the boys I walk with to fuel disputes between me and my colleagues. Immediately you tell me something, I will call the person and tell him. So the people around me can't gossip about people, and also they don't give me false news. But for my colleagues, when they hear such issues, instead of them approaching me to find out, they will harbour the pain, and when we meet at an event, they would start giving me attitude," he added.