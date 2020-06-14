7 hours ago

Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has denied reports suggesting he has contracted Coronavirus.

The Minister insists he's only taking a much-needed rest and his diabetes medication, according to a Despite Media, Broadcast Journalist, Afia Pokuaa.

The journalist who revealed this on her Facebook wall Saturday evening said she got the information from the minister himself in a telephone conversation.

“Spoke to the minister of health. He says he’s fine and doesn’t have COVID but only needed rest and his usual medication,” she wrote.

The post, however, did not mention if Kwaku Agyeman-Manu was indeed on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) as earlier reports had noted.

News broke Saturday afternoon that the Health Minister had tested positive for coronavirus and had been receiving treatment at UGMC the whole week.

The report was met with mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media as some commiserated with the minister while others criticised him and the government as a whole for the way they have handled the pandemic.

But Afia Pokuaa who reached out to the Minister via phone says Mr Agyeman-Manu has denied the reports.

