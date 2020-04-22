1 hour ago

Afia Schwarzenegger has told Trigmatic to take a step back after the latter’s lawyers served the former a writ ordering her to apologise.

Lawyer’s of the highlife star on April 21, 2020, gave Afia Schwarzenegger a 72-hour ultimatum to ‘retract and apologise’ for alleging that Trigmatic and the fourth wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng, Akua GMB engaged in adulterous act.

The writ said the allegation is false, adding that “we have the instructions of our client to unequivocally deny the content of your statement and further state our client has never had any form of inappropriate relationship with the said lady at any point in time, either before she got married or during her said marriage.”

But the radio and TV personality, in her response, denied referring to the musician and warned him not to jump onto the matter.

“I’m tired of Ghanaians. I was talking about someone else on Facebook but here comes Trigmatic taking up the matter,” she said in her response to the writ in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 22.

“Tell your lawyers that I do not have time to apologise and retract my statement,” she stated, adding “except, of course, if you have engaged in such act.”

