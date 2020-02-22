1 hour ago

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney widely known as DKB has said he does not insult people especially celebrities.

According to him, contrary to backlash he receives over his jokes, he does only makes fun out of people he picks on.

In a conversation with Giovanni Caleb on TV3’s Showbiz 360, the Former Big Brother Africa Housemate noted that he what he does is trolling and not insults.

” Most time, I’ve been hearing people say I insult people so I should understand when I’m being insulted. But I don’t insult people, I make joke of people. What I do is trolling. Trolling means what you say is supposed to offend the recipient.” He stated

DKB further explained that artistes and celebrities he picks on are not offended by his trolls.

“I make light of what people have done so we all make fun of it. So all those things I’ve been saying of artistes like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini and others don’t offend them because they understand what I do.” He added