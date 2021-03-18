27 minutes ago

Nigerien Striker Victorien Adebayor has denied ever receiving any advice from the embittered Ademola Kuti not to sign for Accra Hearts of Oak, warning the Nigerian to stop spoiling relationship with Togbe Afede.

The newly signed Legon Cities striker, also denies ever knowing the 22-year-old Kuti from anywhere, despite both of being under one manager.

It comes after his name was mentioned in an interview Kuti had granted to Kumasi-based Otec FM, in which the Nigerian went berserk on air, blasting the Phobians of "unprofessional treatment".

Adebayor had rejected a permanent deal from Accra Hearts of Oak to sign for Legon Cities on loan, a move Kuti claims was based on his advice to the former Inter Allies goal poacher.

But 24-year-old, who returned to the GPL after a short spell in Denmark, says he has never had any conversation with Kuti.

"Who is Kuti that he claims he convinced me not to sign for Accra Hearts of Oak, Adebayor fumed in an interview with ghanaguardian's Fiifi Abdul Malik.

"I don't know any Kuti from anywhere and he doesn't know me too. I don't have his contact and neither does he have mine.

"It's only my manager who tells me he has a player called Kuti but I've never talked to him on any issue concerning where I should ply my trade and some one like this cant be my adviser"

A relationship that goes beyond football

Adebayor was a long-term transfer target for the Phobians even before his move to the Denish First Division side Koge.

He was seen on some occasions attending matches with Hearts Board Chairman Togbe Afede at the Accra Sports stadium, which triggered rumors that the Rainbow club will always be his next GPL destination.

But despite opting to be a Royal than a Rainbow star, Adebayor maintains he still have a very good relationship with the Hearts' Board Chairman Togbe Afede, "that goes beyond football".

"The only player I know is Mamani Lawali, who is already playing for Hearts Of Oak," he said.

"I have a very good relationship with Togbe Afede, that goes beyond football.

"I only got to know my names was mentioned in his interview but everyone knows am not a talkative.

"I will plead with that Kuti not draw me into any tussle with anyone to tarnish my image. He should not spoil my name."

Relationship between Danjuma Ademola Kuti and Hearts of Oak got fractured when the Phobians refused to register him among their 30-man squad for the 2020/2021 football season.

According to reports, the player was carrying an injury that will see him out on the sidelines for the most part of the season.