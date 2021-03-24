2 hours ago

Mr Bernard Allotey Jacobs has said the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is the “devil’s den” and wondered if the party is “brainless” for expelling him, since, he had already announced a few weeks ago that he no longer belonged to the party.

"That expulsion letter is pointless and baseless. It has no purpose”, he said, adding: “The NDC is full of confusion”.

“I don’t believe in personality worship”, the former Central Regional Chairman of the party said.

According to him, “a lot more people will be coming out like me”.

“If you’re in that party, you are in the devil’s den,” he said on Tuesday.

To him, the letter from the party lacks sense.

“I don’t know whether they are brainless or not; when somebody has already come out to say I no longer belong to that party, why do you issue that statement?” he wondered.

“I don’t owe them one pesewa and they can report to the police that they have their things with me. Their statement is visionless and brainless”.

The party booted out Mr. Jacobs for “anti-party” behaviour.

The decision was a recommendation of the Functional Executive Committee of the party.

Mr. Allotey Jacobs has been on suspension for several months.

A letter communicating his expulsion said: “At our meeting on Wednesday, 17 March, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee on the case or misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you, Mr. Allotey Jacobs, pursuant to article 48(1) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution”.

“The Committee’s report, which is herein attached for your attention, found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct and recommended, among other things, your immediate expulsion from the party,” the letter signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia said.

It added: “The Functional Executive Committee acting in compliance of article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution has unanimously adopted the report and accepts fully its recommendation for your expulsion from the party”.

“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC been expelled from the National Democratic Congress and, for that matter, no more recognised as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such”, the letter added.

It noted: “You are by this letter and, pursuant to article 48(10), directed to return any party properties that may be in your custody and shall forfeit any money, dues or subscription fees made to the party”.