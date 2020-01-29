1 hour ago

Some months ago, Musician Mzbel accused the Head Pastor of Power Embassy International church, Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi as a fake prophet.

According to her in an interview with Zionfelix in a chat on the ‘Uncut Show’ at her Bela’s pub and lounge, disclosed that the prophet offered her bribe of Ghc 10,000 just to accept a fake prophecy about her life in his church, which she firmly declined.

Explaining the sort of fake prophecy Prophet Prince wanted to use her for, Mzbel stated she was supposed to accept as true a prophecy that a marine spirit had wedded her, which is why she is not getting any man to call her own.

But reacting to all the allegation from Mzbel, Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi said, he doesn’t even know who Mzbel is.

He said, “Me I’m busy fighting with elephant, I’m not playing with ants”. He said the reason why he has not responded to the allegation is because Mzbel is found of levelling accusation against men of God and so probably it is his turn now."

The Prophet challenged Mzbel to provide at least a pictorial evidence to substantiate her allegations against him.

He said as a man of God he will continue to pray and bless Mzbel so she would change her ways and draw closer to God since Mzbel has stated she doesn’t believe in God.