6 hours ago

Brighton & Hove Albion's reported move to sign Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus from Ajax is uncertain, according to Manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Earlier reports suggested that the English Premier League side had a deal in principle with Ajax for the acquisition of the talented Black Stars youngster.

However, during a recent press conference, De Zerbi expressed uncertainty about the deal happening this week, citing the club's surplus of attackers. He stated that they would evaluate the situation at the end of the summer transfer window before making any decisions.

"I don't know the situation with that deal... we have a lot of strikers," De Zerbi said, while also adding, "We will see at the end of the window."

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus has recovered from a minor injury and featured in a friendly match for Ajax against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

In case the move to Brighton & Hove Albion does not materialize this week, Kudus will continue with Ajax and is expected to play for them when the Dutch Eredivisie kicks off next weekend.