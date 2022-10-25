1 hour ago

English-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi says that he does not know his future at the Stamford Bridge club when his loan stint expires.

The winger joined German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on loan in the summer but reveals that aside from returning to his mother club when his loan expires he does not know his future.

Hudson-Odoi is yet to have a conversation with new Blues boss Graham Potter, who has enjoyed an unbeaten start to his reign. The winger's Chelsea contract lasts until the summer of 2024, only a year after the Leverkusen loan ends.

He said: "I don't know what the future holds. Obviously, at the end of the season I'll go back to Chelsea regardless and we'll see what happens from there. That's where I've always been since I was a kid.

"I always look at stuff as a learning curve, never negative. It's always a learning factor for what you do next time." he told the BBC

"My main focus right now is being here and helping the team as much as possible. I don't see that far down the line yet."