Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has hit back at media personality, Captain Smart after he cursed her for not being truthful to Ghanaians with the expenses at the COVID-19 Virtual Concert.

The Adom FM 'Dwaso Nsem' host had earlier asserted that Ursula Owusu together with all the musicians who performed at the concert will suffer for enriching themselves with funds that could be used to support Ghana's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“...Today I want to tell you something. I'v been asked to hold my bomb on this issue, but there's only one thing I want to tell you ...never try to rich yourselves with the coronavirus pandemic, why is the minister lying to Ghanaians and the artistes also denying receiving the money? God'll punish you, and your punishment won't be mild, you'll suffer extremely”, he cursed.

In a statement reacting to Captain Smart's assertions, Mrs Ekuful said she has no idea what the popular journalist might have ate, drank, or smoked to be making such an allegation.

She, however, returned the causes back to the sender saying Smart and his family will be the ones to suffer.

Ursula Owusu maintained that the "government of Ghana did not pay a pesewa to anyone for either the COVID 19 Tracker App or the Virtual Concert to launch it".

Read her full writeup below:

Ursula Owusu Minister of Communication writes;

Someone should please tell Captain Smart that I return his curses on me to sender. He and his family will suffer, not me. I don’t lie and for those who find it hard to believe or are hard of hearing, let me repeat it again.

GOVERNMENT OF GHANA DID NOT PAY A PESEWA TO ANYONE FOR EITHER THE COVID 19 TRACkER APP OR THE VIRTUAL CONCERT TO LAUNCH IT.

I don’t know what he ate, drank or smoked but I have not received any money from anyone for this or been given any invoice to pay. There is no nokofio on my watch. Chew on it.

By the way, the app has been approved for download on both the App Store and play store. Apple device users can now download it, answer the simple questions and provide their addresses and phone numbers to help the Ghana Health Service track, trace, test and treat suspected cases of Covid 19 expeditiously with digital technology.

IT IS DIGITIME IN GHANA AND TIME FOR DIGICARE!!