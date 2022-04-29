33 minutes ago

West African Football Academy SC(WAFA) have for the umpteenth time denied that captain Konadu Yiadom is close to sealing a transfer move to Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak.

The players says that he is not aware of any purported transfer to Accra Hearts of Oak as has been widely reported.

Reports in the local medial in the last few days claimed the lanky defender had reached an agreement with Hearts of Oak.

He has been linked with Accra Hearts of Oak for a long time as the Ghana Premier League champions held talks with the player's entourage last season but were unable to reach an agreement.

The defender says that he has not agreed on any deal with Hearts of Oak and mystified about the reports.

“I don’t know where that’s coming from and I haven’t heard anything about that, I haven’t spoken to anyone,” he told Wontumi TV.

WAFA will welcome Asante Kotoko to the Sogakope Park as theu battle to avoid relegation.

Hearts of have conceded 16 goals in 26 games and will need to shore up their back line.