49 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey says that he does not know the reason why he has not been afforded play time at Malmo FF.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder joined the Swedish side in the summer from lower tier French side Amiens SC but has struggled for playing time.

It has been a torrid time for the player in Sweden as the season in the Scandinavian country draws to a close with just a game remaining.

He struggled to settle in at Malmo as he was shown a red card in the Europa League game against Union Berlin and was made a scapegoat.

Lomotey has revealed that he has been left frustrated about the lack of playing time at Malmo and nobody is explaining anything to him.

"Sometimes I want to talk to them but there is something in me that says I shouldn't, that I should be calm and keep working hard. But they haven't said anything to me about why I don't play," he told Expressen.

"Usually the coach says what you need to work on, but now nobody has said anything at all. I'm disappointed. That strange," he added.

Lomotey came on in the first half of Malmo's big win against Barberg BoIS on Sunday, replacing Dennis Hadzikadunic in the 40th minute.

The former Dreams FC midfielder joined Malmo on a four-year deal after leaving Amiens and has made five appearances in all competitions for Malmo.