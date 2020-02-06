2 hours ago

Dutch born Ghanaian centre back Derrick Luckassen has hit hard at former Dutch International and coach of PSV Eindhoven Mark Van Bommel.

The centre back cum right back was purchased when Phillip Cocu was coach of PSV for 5 million Euros from AZ Alkmaar and was barely given a look in in the first team but instead of blaming Phillip Cocu who bought and never played him the on loan Anderlecht man has hit hard at Cocu predecessor Van Bommel in an interview with the Dutch media.

"I don't hate Mark van Bommel. But he just doesn't like me, and I don't like him." said Derrick Luckassen.

The 5 million euro purchase didn't play much under Phillip Cocu, but was completely frozen out under Van Bommel: Hertha BSC and Anderlecht were willing to give him a chance.

The centre back who nowadays plays at right back for the Belgium side says he is not going back to PSV as the club did not offer much support either during the hard times under Van Bommel.

"I am not going back to PSV, that much is certain. Even when Van Bommel leaves. I could not live up to my expectations. But to be honest: I did not get much help there either."

The purchase option in his loan with Anderlecht, where he has become the permanent right-back could possibly help.

Mark van Bommel was sacked as head coach of PSV Eindhoven on 19th December 2019 after two wins in eight games in the Dutch Eridivise.

He was in charge of the Dutch side for 18 months as their coach until his dismissal last year.