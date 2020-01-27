2 hours ago

Ghana Football Association President Kurt E.S Okraku has denied claims that he is still managing current Black Stars coach, C.K Akunnor.

Kurt E.S Okraku worked together as Dreams Fc were Kurt Okraku was the Executive Chairman of the club while the current Black Stars coach worked as a coach.

Speculations have been rife since C.K's appointment as the replacement for ex-Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah, that he got the job due to his close professional relationship with Kurt Okraku and his Proton Sports Management Company.

Speaking in a first ever meet the press series at the conference hall of the Exim Bank building in Accra, the GFA boss categorically denied these rumours when questioned on them.

"The last one that is whether I manage Charles Akunnor and the answer is no,I don't manage Charles Akunnor and I don't manage any coach in Ghana"

"I have had relationships with loads of people in the industry, I have known Charles Akunnor because he also worked at Dreams Fc before just like he worked at Kotoko, Ashantigold, Eleven Wise etc"

"So I don't manage Charles Akunnor and I don't manage any other coach in this country" he stated.

The former GFA President before winning the GFA seat was Executive Chairman of Dreams Fc and also a shareholder of Proton Sports Management.