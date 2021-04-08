2 hours ago

The Office of Former President John Dramani Mahama has dismissed recent reports captured in the Daily Guide newspaper that he is making certain demands before jibing with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In its Wednesday, April 7 edition, the newspaper reported that the former president is demanding the return of a bauxite concession to his brother, Ibrahim, before he will “gel” with the sitting president.

“[This] is nothing but a figment of the imagination of the editor and his so-called sources,” a statement issued by Felix Kwakye Ofosu on Thursday said.

“[Former] President Mahama in the aftermath of the Supreme Court judgement on his petition indicated that even though he disagrees with the Court, he was nonetheless bound by the verdict.

“What form of ‘gel’ does the government want with [former] President Mahama, and for which reason, he will even consider making any demands?” the former Deputy Communications Minister quizzed.

He stressed that Mr Mahama has remained the statesman that he is “and has remained true to his commitments to multiparty democracy”.

“He continues to have respect for the constitutional structures and has at no time made any request, nor suggested any conditions, let alone ask for the return of bauxite concessions by any person or entity as a precondition for cooperation with the President.”