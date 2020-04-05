1 hour ago

General Manager of Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko, Nana Gyambibi Coker has ruled himself out of a possible place on the club's yet to announce board claiming that he doesn't merit a place on the revered board.

The outspoken football administrator has shrugged off reports in the local media suggesting that his name was included in the board of directors of the Ghana Premier League giants.

A report in the local media indicated that a five-man board of directors submitted by the Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei was rejected by the owner of the club.

Nana Coker debunked the story circulating in the media with his name shortlisted among the board of directors of Asante Kotoko submitted to the Manhyia Palace.

"My name was not part of those Dr. Kyei presented to Manhyia. I don't qualify to be a Kotoko board member because am not C.EO of the club" Nana Coker told OTEC FM

Asante Kotoko have been ordered by the Ghana Football Association Club's Licensing Board to submit a board of directors to avoid losing their status as a Premiership club.