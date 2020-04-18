2 hours ago

Ex-Asante Kotoko right back, Amos Frimpong has disclosed that he has no regret choosing football as a career.

“I have no regrets and will never regret choosing football as a profession.”

“Football has given me a lot of opportunities in my life.”

“If not for football I don’t think I would have had the numerous opportunities I have had in life.”

“Through football I have met a lot of high profile personalities in life.”

“So football has really helped me a lot and I will never regret choosing football as a career.” Amos Frimpong told Kumasi based Akomah fm.

The 28-year-old spent 8 season with the Porcupine Warriors after bling them from BA United in 2011.

He was brought in to replace Yaw Frimpong who was leaving for Congolese giants, TP Mazembe.

He left to join Guinean club,AS Kaloum in a 2-year-deal last season after the expiration of his Kotoko contract.

The former Kotoko captain has three Premier League and two FA Cup titles under his belt .