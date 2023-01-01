10 minutes ago

Swedish-born Ghanaian winger Kofi Asare has played through the basement of the Swedish leagues across various clubs but has no regrets over his choices.

Kofi Asare opted out of AIK for Djurgården. However, he never got the chance in the Allsvenskan. Despite that, he regrets nothing.

Offensive player Kofi Asare , 20, left Djurgården IF for Sandvikens IF ahead of 2022.

There were five goals in 23 games in Ettan Norra this year. Recently he signed for Landskrona BoIS in the Superettan.

The talent never got the chance in Djurgården's A-squad, even though he trained with the team.

"Quite honestly: Yes, actually. I was a little surprised. I really thought I would get the chance, but unfortunately," says Asare to HD.se.

Asare left Hammarby IF for DIF as a 17-year-old. But it could have been AIK .

"I have many friends who play in AIK. I have heard and seen that it is, unfortunately, easier to progress in AIK as a young player. Many people said to me: "You should choose AIK instead, because you would have had the chance with the A team there". But I wanted to write my own story, he tells HD.se.

The 20-year-old does not regret his choice.

"No, I have learned a lot in Djurgården. My time there was amazing. Sometimes it just doesn't turn out the way you want," Asare tells HD.se.

Asare's contract with Landskrona extends over three years.

The winger has played twice for the Sweden U-17 side but is still eligible to play for Ghana.