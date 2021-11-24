3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer for Hassacas Ladies, Evelyn Nsiah Asare says that stakeholders should channel a lot of resources to help develop women's football as it can be profitable for the country as compared to men's football.

She says that she is not a prophetess of doom but does not see the Black Stars winning the African Cup of Nations or World Cup title anytime soon but the prospects of the Black Queens winning a trophy is bright.

Her comments comes on the backdrop of his side Hasaacas Ladies' impressive showing in Egypt at the maiden CAF Women's Champions League tournament where they ended as runners up to Mamelodi Sundowns despite their dire financial needs.

The Kotoko board member says that Women's football can easily give the nation trophies so stakeholders must devote more resources into the game to aid its development as for years we have spent colossal amounts of money on the men's game but with very little successes to show for.

“We need to do a lot for women’s football if we want to progress. I think it is better developing women’s football in Ghana here than the men. I don’t want to be a prophet of doom but I don’t see Black Stars lifting the African Championship or the World Championship but the Black Queens can.” she said as reported by starrfm.com.gh.

She says the nations can develop women's football by investing in the clubs so that the various national teams can benefit from them.

“You develop the Black Queens through the clubs so if the clubs are developed, we will have a very formidable side. U-17 will be good, U-20 will be good and they finish up with the Queens because it is a progressive stage.” She said.

The Ghanaian champions touched down from Egypt on Monday and will play in the maiden Women's Super Cup which starts on 25th November.