1 hour ago

Ghana and Strasbourg striker Abdul Majeed Waris says that he has now tattoo on his body and has no intentions of getting one in the near future.

Getting a tattoo has been the new trend in vogue especially with footballers across the world with many turning their bodies into a walking sign posts.

Many have inked their favourites persons, memorable events in varied forms, shapes and colours on their bodies.

Abdul Majeed Waris a devout Muslim says that there is no way he will get inked as other players across Europe have done as it will not go down well with his family.

Speaking in an interview on TV3’s WarmUp+ show, Waris recounted that he cannot see himself getting one due to his strong Islamic background.

“I don’t have any tattoos and I don’t think I’ll ever get one. From a strong Muslim home, I don’t think my family will accept that,” Waris said during the show.