2 hours ago

Crystal Palace and Ghana forward Jordan Ayew was left bemused that Chelsea's Thiago Silva did not see a red card for handling the ball while on the turf.

Chelsea came from behind to hand Palace a 2-1 defeat after taking the lead in the game through Odsonne Edourd in the 9th minute of the game.

Jordan Ayew crossed from the right side of the Chelsea penalty box before the Frenchman applied a finish as the ball looped into the top corner for the opening goal.

Midway through the first half, veteran defender Thiago Silva who attempted to shield the ball from a Jordan Ayew challenge was left on the floor as Ayew was about 25 yards through on goal although a Chelsea defender was closing in but the Brazilian used his hands to push the ball from Ayew's feet but was only shown a yellow card despite a VAR review.

The Ghanaian forward who was used in midfield in the game says that they deserved at least a draw for their effort.

“I don’t understand – this year is really inconsistent,” he said. “I don’t understand but I don’t want to say too much. It’s the past and my objective is to focus on the next game.

“It’s the game, and the Premier League is ruthless. From my opinion, that was the turning point in the game and that’s it, it’s football.

Conor Gallagher struck late to hand Grahm Potter's side late win in his first Premier League match as Chelsea coach.