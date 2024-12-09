3 hours ago

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has ruled out the possibility of accepting any appointment in the incoming John Dramani Mahama administration.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on December 27, 2024, Koku Anyidoho emphasized that he does not require a government position to thrive, asserting that his mission to preserve the legacy of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills is fulfilling enough.

“Once again: I don’t want any appointment in John Mahama’s government. God will take care of me for as long as I keep the legacy of President Atta-Mills alive,” he wrote.

Following his defeat to Johnson Asiedu Nketia in the 2018 race for the NDC General Secretary role, Koku Anyidoho has frequently clashed with key figures in the party, including former President Mahama and the current chairman.

His criticism of the party leadership has often been interpreted by some as bitterness. However, he has consistently refuted such claims, insisting that his commentary stems from a desire to see the party improve.

Responding to backlash from NDC supporters after the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections, Koku Anyidoho reiterated that, he does not depend on government appointments for his livelihood.

“For the record; I never served on any Board under President Mills and President Mahama. So, please don’t laugh yourself out of existence if you’re thinking I will not serve on any Board under the 2nd term of JM. God will keep me upgraded,” he stated in another post.