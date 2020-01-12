4 hours ago

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote says he does not want to be the President of Nigeria.

In an interview with The David Rubenstein Show, Dangote said he is doing a great job as a businessman and does not want to be involved in politics

The business magnate believes his country can also be developed through leadership in business.

"I think I am doing a great job where I am right now, so I dont think I need to be in a political space.

"Some of us, we need to lead in in terms of the trajectory of developing Africa through the business, not through political leadership".

I did not inherit my wealth

Touching on the source of his vast wealth, Dangote said although he was born into a wealthy family, he did not inherit his riches.

He said his late great grandfather was the wealthiest West African in the 1940s and his father was very rich.

"...One thing that, I am very, very proud of is that I did not inherit any money from my father, I built everything from scratch till where I am".

Dangote revealed that his father died when he was aged eight years.

He said he gave everything he inherited from his father to charity.

Best investment destinations in Africa

Dangote also listed his four ideal destinations for foreigners to invest in Africa.

He named Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Kenya as the most ideal investment destinations on the continent.