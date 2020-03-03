1 hour ago

Black Stars gaffer C.K Akunnor says he has not slammed the door on veterans like John Boye, Harrison Afful , John Mensah and some other players of the old guard.

According to the coach he does not want to make too many changes to the team and so decided to hand call ups to majority of the squad who featured in the double header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Black Stars coached announced his squad for the Afcon 2021 qualifier against Sudan later this month and notable absentees from the squad included 32 year old FC Metz defender John Boye who has been in fine form for his Ligue 1 strugglers.

In answering a question about John Boye’s absence, C.K Akonnor noted that Boye still has a chance of being in future Black Star squads.

“John Boye, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison (Afful) and the rest, I respect them, you know I have been a player before and I know what they’ve done for this country and if the need be for them to come into the team, they will.”

The Black Stars trainer says he decided to keep faith with those who played the last qualifiers.

“I made mention of the squad that played the last time, this is my first time, I don’t want to change things too much…John Boye and the rest, they are important, their time will come” he concluded.

Ghana will play against Sudan in the 2021 Afcon qualifier on the 27th March 2020 at Cape Coast before traveling to Sudan on the last day of March 2020 for the return encounter.