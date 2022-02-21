4 hours ago

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper's trainer Najahu Issah has hit back at Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu for what he claims are unsavoury comments post match.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko played out an entertaining goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in an outstanding match.

There were a lot of chances that came the way of both teams with Hearts coming closest as Kwadwo Obeng Junior struck the foot of the foot.

After the match the Hearts of Oak coach threw jabs at Kotoko insinuating that the Hearts of Oak junior side Auroras will even defeat Kotoko.

Najahu Issah took to his Twitter handle to question the professionalism of Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu for making such ungaurded statements.

"I doubt his professionalism, every professional will respect your opponents and you don't speak shit about them, we are still on top Krobea. Fabulous, we move." Issah wrote.

The reds continue to lead the Ghana Premier League table with 37 points after the first round whiles Hearts of Oak lie 8th on the table.