Anita Akuffo, an award-winning Ghanaian Media Personality, recently shared her experience of dealing with an ex-boyfriend who almost hindered her pursuit of her passion. She took to her Instagram stories to reveal that during her second year at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, she had a strong desire to participate in the Miss Malaika Pageant.

Anita had always aspired to have a career in television and saw Miss Malaika as a great opportunity to get closer to her dream. However, when she discussed her plans with her boyfriend at the time, he vehemently opposed the idea. Despite explaining the numerous benefits she would gain from participating in the pageant, he remained unsupportive.

In fact, he went as far as giving her an ultimatum, forcing her to choose between pursuing her career or staying with him. Showing her strength and determination, Anita made the brave decision to prioritize her career and proceeded to audition for the Miss Malaika Pageant.

As a result of her choice, Anita's career has flourished, and she has secured several ambassadorial deals. Reflecting on her experience, she advises young women to surround themselves with individuals who support their dreams.

In conclusion, Anita Akuffo's resilience and perseverance in pursuing her passion serves as an inspiration to others, encouraging them to prioritize their goals and aspirations over any obstacles they may encounter.