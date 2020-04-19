2 hours ago

Kevin-Prince Boateng should know how a transfer works. He has been involved in several in recent years. Born in Berlin, he moved from Milan to Las Palmas, from the Canaries to Frankfurt, from there to Sassuolo, Barcelona, ​​Florence and finally (for the time being finally) to Istanbul.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has known since January that a transfer does not always go as expected. If it were up to him, he would not have ended up in Istanbul, but in Berlin again. Boateng had sent Jürgen Klinsmann, then Hertha coach at the time, a message at the turn of the year and wrote there that he would like to return. "But there was never an answer," he told the "Spiegel".

The fact that Klinsmann did not write back did not deter Boateng from his plans for the capital club, which sound just as spectacular as those of the former national coach. "Then in the summer I would have just taken the phone and called Götze and the Draxler and said: 'Come here, boys, let's build something up here.' It was my plan that I could make Hertha attractive again. "

Boateng, who had left the Alte Dame in 2007 for the record sum of just under eight million euros in the direction of north London, he said would have "worked with Berlin rappers" to give the club new luster. "We would have written a new 'home' song, a remix of the stadium anthem."

But that's not how it happened. Instead, Boateng changed club for the fifth time in two and a half years and joined Besiktas.