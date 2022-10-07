1 hour ago

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey played his first game for Ghana after switching nationality.

In July this year, the Ghana Football Association(GFA) announced that the England-born defender has agreed to play for the country of his parents despite playing youth football for England.

Lamptey came on in Ghana's 3-0 defeat to Brazil in the 72nd minute as a replacement for Dennis Odoi.

Speaking to The Argus, Tariq Lamptey has disclosed that he enjoyed his time in the camp of the Black Stars.

“I enjoyed my first camp there. It was a good group and everyone was really welcoming.

“I knew a few of the boys before but everyone I didn’t, I got to know well and it’s a really good group,” the Brighton and Hove Albion defender shared.

Opening up on the initiation tradition where new players have to dance, Tariq Lamptey said it was a lot of fun doing it.

“The dancing was a nice bit of fun…Just give the boys something to be happy and laugh about.

“It was just the tradition we have to do and we took it our stride…I’m glad we put a few smiles on people’s faces,” Tariq Lamptey added.