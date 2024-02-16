2 hours ago

Sexual harassment in the creative industry has been a matter of concern to many.

Stories are told of some women in the industry who have had to succumb to sexual demands from some men of influence in the space so as to be employed for certain roles and tasks.

A recent story shared by actress Akofa Edjeani has engendered new conversations on the topic. Akofa said on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z that she lost a movie role because she refused to sleep with a film director.

After the show, another actress (name withheld), shared her story with the production team.

According to her, she was introduced to a movie producer by a friend who attends the same church with him.

She said the man liked her instantly and asked her to come over to his office for an audition the next day.

What happened next is synonymous with a lot of stories that have been told about sexual exploitation in the Ghanaian entertainment. However, she made more stark revelations about the dark side of the industry.

