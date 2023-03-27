3 hours ago

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton says that he expects a very difficult test when his side faces Angola later this evening in the second leg of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier at the 11th November Stadium-Luanda.

Ghana defeated the Palancas Negras in the first leg on 23rd March 2023, as they snatched a hard-fought win at the Baba Yara Stadium.

A last-gasp goal from Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo was what Ghana needed to break down a very resolute Angolan side that sat back and proved very tough to crack.

Joseph Paintsil won a free kick on the right side of the penalty box, the free kick was effected and it fell to a Ghanaian player who prodded goalwards but it was cleared before Semenyo volleyed home to send the home crowd into raptures.

Speaking ahead of the match, the former Newcastle United manager says that he expects a difficult and technical game that will not be so different from the first match but he expects his side to defend well play well, and take opportunities when they come.

"I think again, a difficult game. Angola showed in big parts of the game the quality that they have got, their way of play.

I don’t think there will be too many surprises in the way they play because they are a very technical and they like to play very expansive game.

It’s about making sure that we on the day defend well, play as a unit and take our opportunities, perhaps a little bit better than what we did in the first game."

Ghana will this evening face Angola in the second game of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in Luanda at 4 pm local time.