5 hours ago

New Al-Sadd capture Andre Ayew has heaped praises on coach of his club Xavi Hernandez for transforming the team into winners since taking over the side.

The legendary ex-Barcelona midfielder joined Al-Sadd as a player in 2015 after 17 trophy-laden years with Barca, becoming head coach after hanging up his boots in 2019.

In April 2021, he led the team to the Qatari domestic league title while remaining unbeaten.

Xavi was strongly linked with a return to Spain to coach the Catalans in January 2020 after Ernesto Valverde was sacked and has continued to be linked with the top job at the Camp Nou, even since Ronald Koeman succeeded Quique Setien last August.

The Spaniard had recently guided the team to the domestic cup, and the league triumph makes it six in total since he took over as coach in May 2019.

Last year, he won the Qatar Cup, the Supercup, the Emir Cup and the Stars Cup.

The former Swansea City ace says he is impressed by the progress of the club under Xavi as it helped convince him to make the switch this summer.

“Xavi, the coach of the team, was a great player and played for a long time with the biggest and best club in the world – Barcelona, and he is now a coach for the best club in the Gulf after playing with the team for five years".

"I follow the Al Sadd team and watched the development that took place in the team’s performance in terms of entertaining football, the positioning of the players and the great tactics with which the team plays.

"I expect to learn a lot from him during my time with him. My goal is to win titles, to make the fans happy, and to strive hard to win the AFC Champions League.”

Ayew expressed his happiness in joining the Qatari league champions

“I am very happy and proud to play at Al Sadd. It’s an important moment for me and my family, because of what Al Sadd provided to my family in the past, and therefore when the club offered me a contract, I agreed immediately and I am sure that we will win more championships together.”