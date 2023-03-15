1 hour ago

Interim coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo says he expected his side to have won their match day 21 clash against Gold Stars on Saturday at the Dun's Park.

Hearts of Oak rescued a draw very late in the game through a free kick but their coach claims they should have won the game and also denied a stonewall penalty.

The home side started the game in dominant fashion as their superb start paid off with the opening goal coming in just the fourth minute through Evans Owusu.

The phobians grabbed the leveler deep into injury time as Isaac Mensah headed home a free kick from Salifu Ibrahim to draw a dagger in the hearts of the vociferous home supporters.

In a post-game interview, Ocloo revealed his tactical repertoire he deplored the earned him a draw but revealed it could have been better.

"I was expecting a win but is unfortunate we couldn't but thank God for the draw."

"We started with a 4:2:31 formation but couldn't contain them in the middle so during recess I had to adjust and changed to 4:4:2 diamond so you could see we dominated and were moving well in the second half."

"We have a clear penalty of which the referee denied us but wouldn't want to talk about that."

"We showed a character of a good team. We went down but came back, fought and got a draw. I'm impressed, kudos to the boys."

Hearts of Oak lie 4th on the league log with 32 points and will host Kotoku Royals in the capital on Sunday.