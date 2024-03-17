2 hours ago

Challenges form part of the success stories of most music artistes as they begin their music careers. Those who have sailed through these knockbacks and have found their feet in the music industry mostly share how the foundation was very tough.

Veteran Highlife singer and rapper, Reggie Rockstone, tells a different side of his story when he began making music.

In a conversation with Abeiku Santana on the Atuu Show, the Grandpapa of Hiplife revealed that his music career began smoothly and was devoid of challenges.

According to him, he was privileged to have had a father who worked in the music space thus, he never had to beg for a push to make a name in the music industry.

“For me, it was a walk in the path. Like I keep telling you, I was blessed. My father was an executive producer. I never had to beg anyone for a push or something. I got everything on a silver platter. I would be lying to you if I said I faced any challenges when I started music. That is why a lot of people say I am so relaxed. It is my talent,” he said.

Reggie Rockstone started producing music in 1990, and over twenty years of making music, he has released great songs and has worked with artistes like KK Fosu, VVIP, Sena Dagadu, and others.

Aside from music, the Highlife singer has ventured into the food business, where he has opened a restaurant called “Rockz Waakye," which he manages with his wife.