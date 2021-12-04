2 hours ago

Singer, Sister Derby,has revealed that constantly going to church caused her failure in her senior high schoolfinal exams.

Sister Derby has admitted that she failed some of her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) papers, including Physics and Elective Maths, due to her constant attendance at church, and that she regrets not taking the time to study.

When asked about her views on religion, the ‘Kakalika Love’ hitmaker stated in a recent interview that she believes religion was created solely to control people.

During the interview, Sister Derby shared that she had stopped attending church because it was no longer beneficial to her, and she also realized that they prayed for many of the same things.

Watch the full interview: