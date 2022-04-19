2 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says he was betrayed when former coach Kwasi Appiah stripped him off the captaincy in 2019.

On the eve of the African Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2019, coach of the Black Stars Kwasi Appiah decided to strip Asamoah Gyan off the captain's armband.

Instead, coach Kwasi Appiah handed the captain's armband to Gyan's deputy Andre Ayew creating a storm even before the tournament began.

The former Sunderland player believes former Black Stars gaffer Kwasi Appiah had the time wrong and habours regrets about that decision.

"I felt betrayed (when the Captain’s armband was taken from me in 2019) so I couldn’t control my emotions," he revealed on Asaase Radio.

"People who know everything behind the scenes, know I was betrayed," he explained.

The 36 year old Asamoah Gyan is currently without a club after ending his one-year stay with Ghana Premier league side, Legon Cities.

He is Ghana's all time top scorer with 51 goals and the African player with the most goal at the FIFA World Cup with 7.

Ghana has been drawn together with Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea in the 2022 Qatar world cup.