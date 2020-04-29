1 hour ago

Letting go of the person you have shared deep emotions with, happy moments and the most memorial times together, is a very difficult decision to make.

The urge to let go is so much traumatic especially when one has been married to the person for over a decade and they have two kids out of the marriage.

This is the story of Empress Gifty formerly known as Gifty Osei, one of Ghana's popular gospel musicians.

Though her ex-husband made his divorce intentions known to her in 2012 when she was far away in Canada, just like a woman who loves her husband and children, the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker revealed she tried all possible means to save her marriage but her ex-husband was bent on exiting.

“In 2012, he told me he wanted a divorce. I didn’t believe it. What will people say; I had bragged about my husband, I made people believe I have the best marriage ever, I am okay, I am the best woman ever! So who was I going to call to explain the situation to? I was depressed. I don’t take blood tonics but I was gaining weight… I could cry from morning to evening in my room.”

Speaking in an interview with Stacy Amoateng on her Restoration show, monitored by GhanaWeb, Empress Gifty confessed that though she deeply loved her ex-husband Prophet Elisha Osei, she finally had to let go of the marriage in 2016 when his lawyers mentioned 'death'.

"I didn't accept it because the divorce process wasn't me, it was him. When his lawyer told me, he wants to kill himself, when he stays with me, he will die... I didn't want him to die. No, I don't want it like that. The marriage finally collapsed in 2016," she said in the Twi dialect to the host.

Fast forward, two years after the divorce, she met the New Patriotic Party's Hopeson Adorye, who married her traditionally, just after 3 months of dating.

