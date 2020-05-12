1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak Newboy, Abednego Tetteh has revealed that he snubbed a number of clubs to join the Phobians because he wanted to feel at home.

Tetteh, a staunch supporter of the Accra Hearts of Oak signed a three-year contract with the capital based side on Monday to bring to a close, months of protracted transfer speculations.

And speaking for the first time since making Jo's move official, the former Bechem United goal poacher said he followed his heart.

“Everything has gone through and I have signed a three year contract with Accra Hearts of Oak,” Tetteh told Kumasi-based FOX FM.

“Hearts is part of the numerous clubs that contacted me but I chose them because I wanted to feel at home. I followed my heart. It is a dream come true to sign for Hearts of Oak. All my family members are fans of Hearts. My father is even called Phobia.

“There are players in the team before I came, we have to play together as a team. I am a Hearts player now and have trained with the team. I cannot talk about a different team’’, the striker added.

Asked why he decided to engage Asante Kotoko defender Ishmael Ganiu in a Twitter banter, Abednego Tetteh replied, ‘‘Ismail Ganiyu of Kotoko is my friend, so it is normal we argue from opposite sides. Every player wants to play in a competitive game like Kotoko v Hearts similar to the El Classico (Barcelona v Real Madrid).”

The former Bechem United goal machine, however, urged supporters and the entire phobian family to come together and offer prayers for the club as they seek to restore their glorious moments in Ghana Premier League.

“I will urge the supporters to continue to pray for the whole team but not for individual players. We are hoping and praying for COVID-19 to end so that we can continue our football season”.