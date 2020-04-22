2 hours ago

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the weekend lifted a 3 week partial lockdown placed on Greater Kumasi, Accra and Kasoa which formed part of measures put in place to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President in his 7th address to the nation indicated that though the lockdown had been lifted, all other directives put in place to fight the coronavirus were still in effect.

However barely 3 days after the President’s address, most Ghanaians are already disregarding these preventive measures which has alarmed some concerned citizens.

Stunning Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Gloria Sarfo who has witnessed her fellow Ghanaians disregarding these preventive measures is of the opinion that, the President will be forced to put the nation back under lockdown because of our irresponsible behavior.

She made this revelation in an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Mercy Bee, Producer of the ‘Ayekoo Drive’ where she said, “Honestly, I foresee another lockdown in the works. This is from me observing keenly what is happening after the lockdown was lifted and happenings in other countries”.

According to her, on a trip to town today she was surprised seeing huge crowds around which was worrying. “Please keep on regarding the social distancing policy when you go out. Do this for your own safety”, she advised.

Gloria pointed out the fact that developed countries far advanced in research and medicine are still under lockdown but still respected the President’s decision. “I am very sure the government did some consultations with experts before deciding to lift the lockdown. In the same vein, there will be consultations if Ghanaians want to go back under lockdown before a final decision is reached. But for now, we should all respect the President’s decision”, she said.

The actress advised Ghanaians to keep on practicing all precautionary measures to protect themselves against the virus “even when the virus has been eradicated”.