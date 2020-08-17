2 hours ago

MP for Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini has stated that he will overlook Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s ‘Papa No’ comment because he is an inexperienced member of parliament.

According to Mr Fuseini, the Information Minister is only a ‘first timer’ in Parliament who is proving arrogant just because “he has been given some positions to handle.”

“This is an offensive language. I don’t know under what circumstances Oppong Nkrumah can just say this. I forgive him because he is a first timer and have been given a position in government which has made him arrogant and pompous,” he told Okay FM’s Kwame Nkrumah tikese

He added, that such a comment was uncalled for as Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah could have respectively called John Jinapor by his name or title.

“Can’t you refer to him by his title or by the time he spoke? Can’t you say my colleague Member of Parliament who just spoke or my colleague who just presented the report?” He queried.

Background

During a debate on the floor of Parliament to approve the Agyapa Royalties Limited agreement, the MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi, described his colleague MP representing the people of Yapei Kusawgu as ‘Papa no’, a popular phrase on social media which was used by actress Tracey Boakye to describe a ‘sugar daddy’ she and musician Mzbel are allegedly dating.

“Mr Speaker, I want to encourage my colleagues on the other side. I want to encourage my good friend who just spoke (referring to John Jinapor). In my hometown, we will say, ‘Papa no.’ I want to encourage ‘Papa No’ to take some time and follow the structure of this conversation and support,” the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP told the House.

Haruna Iddrisu, who did not take the comment lightly demanded an immediate withdrawal from the Minister or else he would encourage the Minority to refer to him also as ‘Maame No’.



Ghanaweb