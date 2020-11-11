1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said he built the “most beautiful” market in the whole of West Africa in the Ashanti Region during his first term in office.

Listing all his achievements in the Ashanti Region to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on the second day of his 6-day tour of the region, the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said as president, he was able to put up several markets in the Ashanti Region, including the Kejetia market, which he described as “the most beautiful market in the whole of West Africa”.

Additionally, Mr Mahama listed the other markets as Tafo market, Asawase market and Atonso market.

Listing his achievements in the health sector for the region, Mr Mahama said he left Asanteman four hospitals: Seiwua Hospital, Afari Military Hospital, Fomena Hospital and Bekwai Hospital.

With roads, he listed the following constructions to his credit: Asawase town roads, Suame town roads, Tafo town roads, Kenyasi roads, High School Junction-Gyinase road, Bunso-High School road, Kotei-Ayiduase-Campus road, Emena-Buadi road, Apromase-Ejisu road, Bonwire Junction-Bonwire road, Aprede-Parkuso road, Tikrom Bawuro-Antoa road, Bekwai town roads, New Edubiase town roads, Bonfa Junction-Asiwa road, Bekwai-Asiwa road, Kumawu-Drobonso road, and Tepa Manfo-Subrisu-Fante road.

Mr Mahama said all the above achievements were minus the toilet facilities, CHPS Compounds, and other projects undertaken by the various district assemblies.

“These were real projects I executed for Asanteman as president”, Mr Mahama told Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.